Hongkong Land (OTC:HKHGF) Trading Down 1.1%

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. (OTC:HKHGF) fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.56 and last traded at $5.56. 2,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 3,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01.

Hongkong Land Company Profile (OTC:HKHGF)

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space.

