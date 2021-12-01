Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Shares Gap Down to $3.91

Shares of Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.91, but opened at $3.83. Home Point Capital shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $537.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.78 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

