Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Home Bancorp posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $32.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

HBCP stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.44. 14,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,328. The company has a market capitalization of $349.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Home Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $43.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.59%.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.87 per share, for a total transaction of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 339.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 32,913 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Home Bancorp by 61.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

