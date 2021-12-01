Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCMLY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get Holcim alerts:

HCMLY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.64. 388,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,930. Holcim has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.