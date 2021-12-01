Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Receives $10.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 397,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $138.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

