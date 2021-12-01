Hibernia REIT (OTCMKTS:HIBRF) Shares Down 0.3%

Hibernia REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:HIBRF)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Separately, Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Hibernia REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48.

Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂREITÂ), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.

