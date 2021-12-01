Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.960-$2.100 EPS.

HPE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 716,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,102,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.87.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 62.34%.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.76.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.