Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

Hess has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hess to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

HES traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.86. 2,839,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.88. Hess has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.76 and a beta of 2.02.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hess will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.27.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

