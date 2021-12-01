Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.
Hess has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hess to earn $5.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.
HES traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.86. 2,839,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.88. Hess has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.76 and a beta of 2.02.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.27.
In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
About Hess
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.