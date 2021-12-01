Henry James International Management Inc. Takes $627,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,966 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in SEA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after acquiring an additional 209,239 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after buying an additional 998,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955,487 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $811,577,000 after buying an additional 222,573 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in SEA by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $792,081,000 after buying an additional 165,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

Shares of SE stock traded down $12.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,035. The company has a market cap of $148.56 billion, a PE ratio of -80.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.63 and a 200-day moving average of $304.42. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $173.91 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

