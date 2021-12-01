Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 41,798 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,798 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 111.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 504,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265,549 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $3,150,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in International Game Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

International Game Technology stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.28. 15,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.34. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

