Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 2,159 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Endava in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Endava by 17.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 146.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Endava by 10.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Endava in the second quarter worth about $150,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded down $2.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.74. 1,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,604. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.56. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $61.29 and a 52-week high of $172.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.33.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

