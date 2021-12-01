Henry James International Management Inc. Has $11.28 Million Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises about 3.6% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Ferrari by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Ferrari by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,789,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

RACE stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,839. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $183.82 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

RACE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.82.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

