Henry James International Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Henry James International Management Inc. decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,104 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,968 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for about 1.7% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in UBS Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in UBS Group by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 1,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

UBS traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.54. 37,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.55. The company has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.98.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

