Henry James International Management Inc. Acquires 14,185 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 32.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 9,337 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after buying an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bradesco Corretora lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. 16,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,177. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

