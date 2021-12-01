HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLFFF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,346. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $114.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.30.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

