Hellenic Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $68,787.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 1st. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $206.35 or 0.00362774 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000454 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000078 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

