Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Down 35.2% in November

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the October 31st total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Noble Financial lowered Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ HSDT traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,758. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.91.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dane Andreeff acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

