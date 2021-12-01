Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS)’s stock price rose 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 169 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 168 ($2.19). Approximately 2,281,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,138,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($2.14).

HTWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 203 ($2.65) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Helios Towers to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 203.80 ($2.66).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 167.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a PE ratio of -55.79.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

