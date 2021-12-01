HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement’s FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HDELY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.