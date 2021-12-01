HeidelbergCement AG Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.79 Per Share (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for HeidelbergCement in a report released on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement’s FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

HDELY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale upgraded HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $19.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.50.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

