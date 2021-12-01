Hegic Market Capitalization Achieves $67.13 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. Hegic has a total market capitalization of $67.13 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00045844 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00245176 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007929 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00088857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Hegic

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 646,356,188 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

