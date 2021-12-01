HedgeTrade Market Capitalization Tops $241.97 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $241.97 million and approximately $79,855.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 83.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.53 or 0.00124704 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade (CRYPTO:HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

