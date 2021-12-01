HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) Short Interest Down 57.4% in November

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the October 31st total of 13,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of HCAQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 1,875,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,399. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 684,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

