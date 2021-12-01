Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Bryan Truman Hunt sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $47,275.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $35,357.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,202,384 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCAT stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCAT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.37.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

