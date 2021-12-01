Head-To-Head Contrast: Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) & Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Galp Energia, SGPS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 4 5 0 2.40 Galp Energia, SGPS 1 4 5 0 2.40

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus target price of $12.26, indicating a potential upside of 14.86%. Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus target price of $10.30, indicating a potential upside of 122.46%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Galp Energia, SGPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $53.68 billion 1.30 $1.14 billion $3.94 2.71 Galp Energia, SGPS $12.30 billion 0.62 -$664.29 million ($0.10) -46.30

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Galp Energia, SGPS. Galp Energia, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 34.87% 25.88% 9.10% Galp Energia, SGPS -0.93% 6.21% 2.01%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Galp Energia, SGPS pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Galp Energia, SGPS pays out -190.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, and also includes all activities relating to the wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. The Commercial segment encompasses the area of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Businesses segment covers Galp’s presence in the renewable energies industry. The company was founded on April 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

