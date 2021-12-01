Head to Head Contrast: Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) versus Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and Sol-Gel Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S $7.94 million 981.54 -$478.57 million ($9.30) -14.73 Sol-Gel Technologies $8.77 million 17.55 -$29.29 million ($0.84) -8.99

Sol-Gel Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ascendis Pharma A/S. Ascendis Pharma A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sol-Gel Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sol-Gel Technologies has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Sol-Gel Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 2 9 0 2.82 Sol-Gel Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus target price of $189.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.30%. Sol-Gel Technologies has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.66%. Given Sol-Gel Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sol-Gel Technologies is more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and Sol-Gel Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S -12,211.21% -50.72% -42.10% Sol-Gel Technologies N/A -48.33% -41.64%

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.