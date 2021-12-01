Head to Head Comparison: All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) versus Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP)

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) and Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares All For One Media and Pop Culture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets All For One Media 556,520.81% -355.53% 118,258.92% Pop Culture Group N/A N/A N/A

0.2% of Pop Culture Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of All For One Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares All For One Media and Pop Culture Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio All For One Media $10,000.00 176.41 -$8.73 million N/A N/A Pop Culture Group $25.53 million 2.01 $4.27 million N/A N/A

Pop Culture Group has higher revenue and earnings than All For One Media.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for All For One Media and Pop Culture Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Pop Culture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

All For One Media Company Profile

All For One Media Corp. engages in the development of entertainment and media content. The company specializes in creating, launching, and marketing of original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces motion pictures, pre-recorded music, television, live concert performances, and licensed merchandise. The company holds interest in the projects Crazy for the Boys, Drama-Drama and Dream Street. All For One Media was founded on March 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Pop Culture Group Company Profile

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports. It also offers marketing services, including brand promotion services, such as trademark and logo design, visual identity system design, brand positioning, brand personality design, and digital solutions; and advertisement distribution services to corporate clients. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

