Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.80.

Shares of HE stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,603. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.25. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

