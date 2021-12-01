HashiCorp, Inc. Prices IPO at $68.00-$72.00 Per Share (HCP)

HashiCorp, Inc. (HCP) is planning to raise $1.1 billion in an IPO on Thursday, December 9th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 15,300,000 shares at a price of $68.00-$72.00 per share.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities and Citigroup served as the underwriters for the IPO and Cowen, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Nomura, Oppenheimer, Stife, William Blair, Blaylock Van and Blaylock Van, were co-managers.

HashiCorp, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “”.

HashiCorp, Inc. was founded in and has employees. The company is located at and can be reached via phone at .

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.