Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HRGLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $43.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

