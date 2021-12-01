Harbor Group Inc. Has $638,000 Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Harbor Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 0.4% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.92. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.