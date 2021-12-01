Harbor Group Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Harbor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 4.2% of Harbor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,060,000 after buying an additional 84,079 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,505,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 72,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 44,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.09 and a 12-month high of $114.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.32.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

