Hamster Hits Market Capitalization of $51.13 Million (HAM)

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Hamster has a total market capitalization of $51.13 million and $1.48 million worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00065062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00072411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00094928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,627.92 or 0.08035870 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,575.07 or 0.99972693 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002731 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

