Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) Trading Down 1.2%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NEO:HALO) traded down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$32.52 and last traded at C$32.88. 1,147,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 1,004,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.28.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from C$0.15 to C$0.12 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.2700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.