Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.30

Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $496.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hailiang Education Group stock. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Hailiang Education Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hailiang Education Group, Inc engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

