G&S Capital LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 18,782 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 17,204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Oracle by 39,163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,111,000. 45.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.73. The stock had a trading volume of 83,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,299,911. The company has a market capitalization of $248.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.11. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $57.20 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

