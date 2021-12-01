G&S Capital LLC Raises Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,055 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,071 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 151.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

RF traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 48,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

