G&S Capital LLC Increases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

G&S Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $1,407,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.57. 11,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.30.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.65%.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.