G&S Capital LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,684 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 47,795 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $405,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 112,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 41,147 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. 34,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926,633. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $26.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.