G&S Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 316,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after acquiring an additional 129,648 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,142,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,399,018. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.73, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

