G&S Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 2.4% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BAC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.46. The company had a trading volume of 453,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,461,844. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $372.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

