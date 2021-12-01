G&S Capital LLC Grows Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 7.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 57.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 36.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3,458.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,849 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of ED traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.73. 9,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,775. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

