Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Up 7.6%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.34. 5,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 805,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,330,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 506,522 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,249,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 41,760.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 249,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 250,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

