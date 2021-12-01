Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

AVAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE AVAL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.27. 141,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,149. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 158,334 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth $2,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the third quarter worth $1,688,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the second quarter worth $565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

