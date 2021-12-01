Grumpy Finance Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Grumpy Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00044425 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008183 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00241324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00088995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Grumpy Finance

Grumpy Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

