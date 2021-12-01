Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys 20,687 Shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,687 shares during the period. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF worth $7,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 61,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 51,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SRVR traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,903. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $43.24.

