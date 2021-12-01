Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,442 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:LEG traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,854. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.45. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $39.87 and a one year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

