Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,997 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Duke Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $97.45. The stock had a trading volume of 14,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,253. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average of $102.12. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

