Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,698 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.5% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Chevron by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,435,000 after buying an additional 50,251 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,382,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Chevron by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 50,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,051 shares of company stock worth $38,365,852 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.02. 128,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,523,968. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.08. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $118.08. The company has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.96.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

