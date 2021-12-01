Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
TSE GWO opened at C$37.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 20.95 and a current ratio of 24.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.79. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$28.79 and a 52-week high of C$39.73. The company has a market cap of C$34.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53.
Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$17.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun bought 7,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,896.
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.
