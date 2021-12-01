Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

TSE GWO opened at C$37.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a quick ratio of 20.95 and a current ratio of 24.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$37.79. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$28.79 and a 52-week high of C$39.73. The company has a market cap of C$34.41 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$17.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWO shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.45.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun bought 7,000 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,896.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

